$48.4 million will help Oregonians pay for heating costs this winter

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday, U.S. House Representatives from Oregon announced that $48.4 million was being earmarked to help low-income families and people pay for heating costs and unpaid utility bills.

The money will come from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and includes support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and extra funding passed by Congress to address rising energy costs in 2023.

According to a joint statement from Representatives Suzanne Bonamici, Peter DeFazio, and Earl Blumenauer, along with Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, in addition to covering home heating costs and unpaid utilities, the money will help families make cost-effective home energy repairs that will help lower their heating and cooling bills.

Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance can visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral (NEAR) hotline toll-free at: 1-866-674-6327.

People can learn more about the program here.

