Reward offered for information on unsolved 2020 Gresham homicide.

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide from October 2020.

On the night of October 14 at about 10:30 p.m. two people were shot in a car at the Arco gas station at Southeast 191st Street and East Burnside Avenue. One of the victims was injured and the other, 34-year-old Darryl Antonio Lewis died.

The East County Major Crimes Team is investigating the case and has not yet been able to identify any suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the tip line at 503.618.2719 or toll-free at 1.888.989.3505. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this homicide.

