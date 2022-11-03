Significant Rain Coming Friday

Good morning! It’s a chilly and mainly dry start to our Thursday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Partially clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to fall into the 30s and low 40s. Had the skies cleared out a bit more, we’d have more cities in freezing territory. It’s still possible some outlying cities will wake up to frosty conditions. Clouds will continue to stream in this morning as a warm front approaches. Light rain will arrive to the coast this afternoon, and will spread inland toward the end of the day. We have a lot of rain coming between tonight, Friday and Saturday morning, so last minute preparations should be made today (clearing gutters, storm drains, etc.).

A strong atmospheric river will take aim at our region heading into Friday. An atmospheric river is a narrow corridor of moist air that can bring a lot of precipitation in a short period of time. That’s exactly what we are expecting, with the bulk of the precip. expected on Friday. The heaviest rain will likely occur between Friday afternoon and night. There will also be a gusty south wind developing, which could lead to spotty power outages. Wind gusts will be in the ballpark of 30-40 mph across our western valleys, but a few gusts could reach 45 mph (especially on some of our exposed hills). I expect the wind to be a bit stronger along the coast, and much stronger in the Cascades & Coast Range (50-80+ mph gusts in the highest elevations). Rain is the primary concern though, which could lead to some minor river flooding. Pooling and ponding on area roads will likely occur during the Friday evening commute. Between tonight, Friday and Saturday morning, expect about 1.50-3 inches of rain in our western valleys. Our coastal communities should end up with about 2-4+ inches of rain. There will likely be extreme rainfall in the Coast Range and Cascades, with at least 4-6+ inches.

The snow level will rise to about 7,000 feet or so on Friday due to the warm nature of this weather system. However, snow levels will quickly fall on Saturday as a cold front passes through. Steady rain will transition to showers as we kick off the weekend. Expect to see sunbreaks on Saturday between the showers. Another batch of steady rain and mountain snow will push in between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Elevations above 3,000 feet could end up with about 8-16″ of snow this weekend, with more coming Monday.

We’ll catch a break in the rain and mountain snow around Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be much cooler. Highs will only reach the low to mid 40s in our western valleys, with overnight lows in the 30s and 20s.

Have a great Thursday!

