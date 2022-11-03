Suspect arrested in connection to deadly Salem park shooting

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect has been arrested nearly two months after the body of a 35-year-old man was found in Salem’s Geer Park, authorities say.

Patrol officers first found the body of Scott George Tanner, 35, just before 3 a.m. Aug. 27 while responding to reports of someone with a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned before the shooting, Tanner had been in an argument with another man in the park which ended when Tanner was shot.

On Wednesday, the Bend Police Department took 56-year-old Thomas Patrick Healy into custody for connection to the shooting.

Healy was lodged into the Deschutes County Jail and charged with second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

