Troopers investigating after cow shot, killed in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police troopers are asking for help locating the person who shot and killed a cow on a property in Douglas County earlier this week.

On Monday, at about 11 p.m., troopers were notified by a property owner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road, near Myrtle Creek. OSP said the owner was called by a neighbor who heard a gunshot around 6 p.m.

The owner found one of his cows down in a field and unable to move. OSP said the cow died several hours later.

OSP Fish & Wildlife is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22294323.

