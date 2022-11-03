Truck driver sentenced to federal prison for repeated sexual abuse of young child

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Nevada truck driver was sentenced to federal prison on Thursday in Portland for repeatedly sexually abusing a young child across multiple states for years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

According to court documents, for several years while 60-year-old Albert Wayne Welling worked as an interstate truck driver, he brought a child with him on drives to Oregon and other states, starting when the child was in kindergarten.

During these trips, Welling abused the child daily or every other day at hotels, in his truck or in other locations in multiple states. During the period of abuse, Welling acted as if he was in an adult sexual and romantic relationship with the child, giving the child gifts and allowing the child to use a debit card he funded. In exchange for these gifts, Welling would tell the child “you owe me.”

The child reported Welling’s abuse in September 2020.

A federal grand jury in Eugene indicted Welling with sexual abuse of a child on Oct. 15, 2020.

Then on July 21, 2022, Welling was also charged with traveling to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor, coercing and enticing a minor, and transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

After a July 26 bench trial before U.S. District Court Judge Michael J. McShane, Welling was found guilty on all counts and sentenced Thursday to 300 months in federal prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

