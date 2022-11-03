Truck driving on rims, throwing sparks stopped by spike strips in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – The Clark County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver after receiving reports of a truck driving on its rim without a tire on Wednesday.

Deputies responded around 1 a.m. to the 15900 block of NE 76th Street after callers reported the Ford F-250 throwing sparks and gouging the pavement.

Once at the scene of the initial call, deputies began following the trail of gouged pavement, leading them to the truck in the 18200 block of NE 119th Street. The CCSO reported the vehicle was found still driving on its rims and swerving in the road.

The trialing deputy attempted a traffic stop but the driver reportedly refused, acknowledging the deputy with a hand gesture out the window.

Spike strips eventually were deployed, flattening the remaining tires near the 14200 block of NE 119th Street. The driver continued attempting to drive away, revving the engine and spinning the rims of the truck.

Additional deputies arrived at the scene, eventually deploying pepperball munitions to remove the uncooperative driver, the CCSO said.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for a DUI blood draw before driver Melvern Raffelson was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of resisting arrest and failure to stop/obey an officer. Additional DUI charges are pending the blood toxicology test results, CCSO said.

