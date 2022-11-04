83 lbs. of cocaine seized by OSP in Linn County

LINN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon State Police seized over 83 lbs. of cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday, according to officials.

The OSP said the arrest began when a Trooper from the Salem area stopped a car following too close, with illegal window tint and a speed violation on I-5 northbound near milepost 228.

During the traffic stop, OSP said the Trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and requested consent to a search, which was denied by the car’s occupants.

The Trooper deployed his drug detection K-9 and following a positive alert to the odor of controlled substances, the Trooper searched the vehicle.

The search subsequently revealed an approximate 83 lbs. of suspected cocaine and a firearm concealed in the vehicle.

The driver, Adolfo Martinez, 28, and the passenger, Carlos Martinez, 23, both from Renton, Washington were taken into custody and lodged in jail pending federal charges.

