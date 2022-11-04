Agencies preparing ahead of expected stormy weather in Portland metro

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Ahead of lots of rain and gusty wind on Friday and into Saturday, agencies are preparing.

Clark Public Utilities provided FOX 12 with a statement saying, “We are gearing up for this weekend. Outages are always a possibility, particularly for our remote and rural customers where the grid isn’t as robust as it is near our urban areas. But, we’re ready. We’ve already alerted our in-house multi-departmental storm team. We will be watching the skies closely and are well prepared for whatever may come.”

PGE says its teams are preparing as well in a statement:

“As always, PGE meteorologists and teams are looking at the weather forecast and preparing for the possibility of power outages.

Even as we prepare for outages year-round by inspecting equipment and trimming trees to reduce tree-related outages, with so many leaves remaining on trees, it’s a good idea for folks to be prepared for the possibility that rain-soaked leaves and limbs can fall onto lines and impact power.

While PGE will work to restore any power outages as quickly as safety allows, we’d encourage customers to prepare their outage kits – gathering flashlights, extra batteries, car chargers for cell phones and having some ready-to-eat food and water handy.

If customers lose power, please report it by calling PGE (503-464-7777) or downloading/logging into the PGE mobile app. If power goes out, we’ll be updating portlandgeneral.com/outages with the latest information on estimated time for power to be restored. And as always, please encourage folks to stay far away from any downed power lines and to call PGE to report them.”

The main concern for many is the wind gusts getting up to 30-40 mph potentially causing downed lines, power outages, and downed tree limbs that are still heavy with leaves.

“We went straight from summer to old man winter like that, so no fall,” said Jeff Conklin, owner of Reflections Gutter & Window Cleaning. “The problem is this tree doesn’t know that. It’s going to be an issue this year because there is not enough time I think before the snow and ice hits. I don’t know how long that tree is going to take to dump and clearly it’s got weeks left.”

Below freezing temperatures expected next week; Conklin says the colder weather is hitting before most trees have dropped their leaves, meaning it’s time to prepare the exterior of your home for winter.

“Usually in September and October the weather changes and the leaves have time to fall over a month or two,” said Conklin. “We would get out, we would clean them up. The problem is next week it’s going to start to freeze at night. The first things to freeze are gutters, the last thing to thaw is gutters. So you get that level of debris, you add leaves to it, you get an ice or snow and then it chunks up and gets heavy. If you’re gutters get clogged, you have standing water in there and then the gutter spike nails will start to pull off of the house and that’s where you get into more water damage. Any pipes as well, like if you have an AC unit outside, be sure to check it and the foam around it because it can corrode.”

His biggest recommendation is getting a mesh screening, or gutter guard, for your gutters.

“I always recommend putting this in the down spouts as it prevents clogging,” said Conklin. “You take this mesh funnel, you stick it in the down spout, and it will prevent the debris from going in the down spout. It will also prevent it from clogging the line to the street. All the gutter guy has to do is come in, shake it off, put it back in, and have all the debris cleared.”

With daylight saving time ending this weekend, Conklin says the window to get prep services done to your home is shortening.

“We only have so much daylight, because in the deep of winter you can’t really clean a gutter before 10 or after 3 because it will freeze or be frozen.” said Conklin. “Supporting small businesses means supporting families. By supporting a small business like mine, you’re supporting my family. Small business is the way to go.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.