Cleveland HS wrestler grappling for greatness with Team USA

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 highlights a wrestling star from the Cleveland High School Warriors who is learning how to fly her own way with the help of Team USA.

Haley Vann means business on the mat. The 18-year-old will soon enter her senior season as leader in the wrestling room for the Warriors.

“I value that team aspect, and they’ve really helped me grow as an individual and in wrestling,” Vann said.

Vann was born and bred to grapple in the footsteps of her brown belt parents.

“I have done this forever, since I was six or seven and then I started to get burned out,” she said.

Teenage burnout is never the ticket so Vann pinned down a new passion.

“I was competing against adults and the competition and opportunity isn’t as good as wrestling,” Vann said. “It was sort of like jiu-jitsu but different in its own ways.”

Pulling a 3.8 GPA through her online curriculum, Vann has also earned the opportunity to tumble down to Colorado Springs next week with Team USA.

“I was excited! I mean, I got the email, and I was calling my mom, ‘oh, my gosh, I am going to the Olympic training center!’” she said.

After placing 4th at World Team tryouts in April, Vann is coming to grips with all that will come her way in the Centennial State.

“They have training sessions that vary from live wrestling to technique, but they also have sports psychology and nutrition classes that you take with some of their coaches on the ground and it’s just learning about the life,” said Vann.

Vann’s future life is truly skies the limit.

“My goal is to go to flight school after college. I want to be a pilot,” she said.

Vann will take flight with the Air Force ROTC while attending North Central College and compete at the Division III school outside of Chicago after seeking a third state title in Oregon as the gang of girl grapplers grows every year.

“I am grateful for that opportunity. I go to clubs and there are girls who recognize me and I want to help them and get them better,” she said. “They are going to replace me, you know. My legacy will be around I guess if you want to say that but they are going to be the next coming thing, so I don’t like when people are entitled or feel like they are over someone we’ll say with state championships, you have to help this new generation become who you are and better.”

