Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Heavy rain and wind brings down trees, knocks out power in Portland.
Heavy rain and wind brings down trees, knocks out power in Portland
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois
First Alert: Heavy rains pour into Sandy, Zig Zag Rivers, raising flood risk
First Alert: Heavy rains pour into Sandy, Zig Zag Rivers, raising flood risk
Former President Donald Trump reacts to a supporter during a rally, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in...
Jan. 6 panel extends deadline for Trump to produce documents
Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder