Deputies ask for help identifying Washington County suspect who shot camper, house.

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a shooting suspect.

Deputies responded to gunfire Wednesday around 9:15 p.m. near SW Augusta Drive and SW Imperial Court in Aloha.

According to WCSO, several nearby residents reported hearing someone shouting in the street, followed by multiple gunshots. Deputies began searching the area with K-9s, a drone and a tactical team but were unable to find a suspect.

During the investigation, deputies learned bullets hit a nearby truck and camper on SW Augusta Drive, as well as a house. Neither the car nor the camper were occupied at the time and the room of the house struck by bullets was empty.

The shooter was captured in surveillance footage seen here. Anyone with information is asked to call Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (503) 629-0111.

