Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUII after passenger dies in Salem crash

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:37 PM PDT
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for manslaughter and driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Salem Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Winema Place Northeast. Police said a man had been involved in a crash and was looking for his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.

An investigation revealed the crash had occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Police said the driver, identified as Jose Alberto Guzman Guzman, was driving his BMW sedan northbound on Hawthorne, just south of Silverton Road, when he lost control on a curve, left the right shoulder of the road, entered the parking lot of a nearby equipment rental business, and collided with a large piece of machinery in the parking lot.

According to police, a passenger in the backseat, identified as 25-year-old Jose Milian Milian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Guzman was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail for first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, recklessly endangering, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He will be arraigned on charges Friday afternoon.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

