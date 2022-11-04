Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUII after passenger dies in Salem crash

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for manslaughter and driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Salem Thursday night.

Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Winema Place Northeast. Police said a man had been involved in a crash and was looking for his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.

SEE ALSO: Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder

An investigation revealed the crash had occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Police said the driver, identified as Jose Alberto Guzman Guzman, was driving his BMW sedan northbound on Hawthorne, just south of Silverton Road, when he lost control on a curve, left the right shoulder of the road, entered the parking lot of a nearby equipment rental business, and collided with a large piece of machinery in the parking lot.

According to police, a passenger in the backseat, identified as 25-year-old Jose Milian Milian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: ‘I’m so incredibly grateful’: Woman shares story after jumping to escape Portland apartment fire

Guzman was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail for first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, recklessly endangering, reckless driving, and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He will be arraigned on charges Friday afternoon.

No other details about the crash have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.