Heavy Rain & Gusty Wind Expected Today

Good morning! Today is going to be a pretty rough day weather-wise as an atmospheric river & strong cold front push through. Rain will gradually ramp up throughout the day as the axis of moisture slowly sags southward over western Washington, and eventually northwest Oregon. The heaviest rain will occur between the afternoon and tonight, which will make for a soggy evening commute. Be prepared for pooling and ponding on areas roads. The rain will be coming in sideways due to increasing southerly winds. The National Weather Service has adjusted the wind advisory to go into effect at 8:00 A.M. for our western valleys (since the wind is arriving a bit earlier than expected). They also issued high wind warnings for portions of the Cascade Foothills and the Coast Range, where winds will be even stronger. Expect sustained winds of 20-30 mph in our interior valleys, with gusts up to 40 mph. The coast will endure slightly stronger winds, with gusts between 40-50+ mph. The higher elevations will experience the strongest wind and heaviest rain, with gusts of 55-65+ mph. Keep your devices charged up today, because spotty power outages are likely to occur.

The rain is the primary concern over the next 24 hours. We’re going to see quite a bit of rain in a short period of time, which could lead to minor river flooding in the Coast Range & Cascades. As mentioned above, pooling and ponding will occur on a lot of our area roads, especially this afternoon, evening and overnight. Between today and Saturday morning, our western valleys will end up with about 1-3 inches of rain, with the greatest totals to the north. The coast should end up with a bit more rainfall, somewhere between 1.50-3+ inches (more to the north than south). Snow levels will rise to about 8,000-9,000 feet, so the higher elevations will have tons of rain coming in. Portions of the Coast Range and Cascades could end up with 4-6 inches of rain. Isolated totals of 6-8 inches will be possible along western-facing mountain slopes.

Steady rain and gusty wind will let up overnight and early Saturday as a cold front surges through the region. Behind the cold front, cooler air will settle in. This will cause snow levels to drop to about 3,000 feet Saturday, leading to about 3-6 inches of new snow in the Cascades. The lower elevations west of the Cascades can expect on & off showers. Showers will transition back to a steady rain overnight Saturday and into early Sunday as another weather system pushes in. This system could bring significant snow to the Cascades on Sunday, perhaps somewhere between 6-12 inches. It will also turn even cooler across the region, with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s from Portland to Salem.

Showers will gradually wind down on Monday, leading to a dry and chilly stretch Tuesday through Thursday. It looks like we have our first few nights of sub-freezing temperatures coming, with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s.

Stay safe out there today, and have a great Friday!

