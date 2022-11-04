Lost mushroom hunter rescued from icy storms on Mt. Hood

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - An Aurora mushroom hunter was rescued from the Mt. Hood National Forest on Tuesday after he went missing Monday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, a family member reported that 36-year-old Trevor Schultes had left to pick mushrooms at about 5:30 p.m. near the east end of Wildcat Mountain Road the evening before and had not taken overnight gear with him.

Police checked the road and found Schultes’ car parked at around 3,200 feet of elevation, where it was 38 degrees and raining. Patches of the snow that had fallen Monday night were still on the ground.

A search-and-rescue mission was launched, and 28 volunteers responded, which included two K-9 teams and two ATV riders.

At about 4:30 p.m., one search team made faint voice contact with Schultes. At that point, he was still nearly a quarter mile away from the search team.

When the searchers eventually found Schultes in the dense terrain, he was hypothermic and soon became non-responsive. Rescuers gave him first aid - providing him with dry clothes and warm liquids.

Night was falling as the team prepared to carry him from the area in a fiberglass Sked. Then a severe thunderstorm passed over the area which showered them with hail and snow as the temperature dropped to 33 degrees.

Finally, the team cut a trail out through the dense undergrowth and carried Schultes to the nearest road and a waiting ambulance.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not give any updates about his condition.

