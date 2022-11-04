Portland city council votes to pass all homeless plan resolutions

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland city council voted to pass all of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s homeless plan resolutions with some amendments on Thursday.

The five votes followed several more hours of testimony and votes on proposed amendments.

Amended Resolutions 927 and 928, “Establish key actions to increase affordable housing construction” and “Assess options to increase coordination and enhance unhoused access to paid non-standard work,” were each passed by a unanimous vote.

The most controversial of the proposals, Resolution 929, “Connect mental health and substance abuse recovery services to unhoused individuals,” was the only resolution to pass with one dissenting vote from Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.

RELATED: Hardesty amendment to remove camping ban rejected by Portland city council

Resolution 929 is the part of Mayor Wheeler’s plan that includes a resolution to ban unsanctioned camping in Portland as well as establishing sanctioned large camp sites

Commissioner Mingus Mapps said the council heard many criticisms of the camping ban on Thursday.

“And I have criticisms of that proposal too,” Mapps said. “And my criticism of the camping ban is this: Portlanders should not have to wait another year and a half for this council to reengage with our fundamental commitment to keep our public spaces clean and safe. The problem with this resolution is it takes too long to do too little.”

Mapps voted in support of the resolution, followed by Commissioners Carmen Rubio and Dan Ryan who both voted yes without comment.

Hardesty said she also appreciated the testimony and interest from the public and media about 929. She said that while it would be politically smart to vote yes, she will always remember a houseless man who congratulated her shortly after her election.

“And then he had a simple request,” Hardesty said. “‘Please don’t forget about us.’ I see the destruction that is done to peoples’ property, I see the trash and needles on sidewalks. I hear and share the anxiety and frustration community members share around the city about the houseless crisis, and I’m committed to continue to work to solve the problem.”

Hardesty said 929 was unrealistic, cruel and unhuman, and voted against.

SEE ALSO: Supporters and opponents of Measure 114 make final plea to voters

After Hardesty, Mayor Wheeler voted for and 929 passed.

Resolutions 930 and 931, “Set City budget priorities to implement affordable housing, connect homeless individuals with sanitary, mental health and substance abuse recovery services and request assistance from County, Metro, State, and Federal partners,” and “Create a diversion program for individuals experiencing homelessness,” passed with support of all council members.

Watch final testimony and the full council vote in the video below:

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.