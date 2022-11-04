Sandy man killed after jumping in front of car along Mt. Hood Corridor: OSP

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Highway 26 along the Mt. Hood Corridor on Thursday, according to the Oregon State Police.

Deputies responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. near SE Paha Loop along Highway 26 where the body of Eric Echtinaw, 63, of Sandy, was found.

According to the OSP, early investigation shows a Nissan Xterra was heading westbound when Echtinaw ran in front of the vehicle and was struck.

Echtinaw was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Xterra remained at the crash site and cooperated throughout the investigation, authorities said.

