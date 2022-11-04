Second suspect arrested, charged for torture of 5-year-old Portland girl

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A second suspect in the torture of a 5-year-old girl was arrested in Roseburg and arraigned on Friday in Multnomah County, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Larissa Ducan faces 12 charges that include first- and third-degree assault and criminal mistreatment.

Her co-defendant Javon Markquez Ingram was arraigned on Oct. 18 for 36 of the same charges.

The DA’s office said the charges are for the prolonged torture of a 5-year-old girl in their care. While Ingram is the child’s father, Ducan is not related but lived with them during the alleged abuse.

In November 2021, the child was taken to Randall Children’s Hospital where she presented as severely malnourished and covered with injuries. Additionally, she was not toilet trained and did not attend school.

Police detectives obtained search warrants for places where the child allegedly lived around Southeast Liebe Street and Southeast 101st Avenue. They found evidence of abuse such as zip ties, duct tape and a dog shock collar at the locations, police said.

A pediatrician diagnosed the child’s injuries as torture, based on her weight of 29.8 pounds, anemia, lacerations, scratches, scabs, open sores, swelling, and fractures in her thumb and pelvis, bradycardia, brain bleeds, digestive issues, evidence of the use of physical restraints on the child’s ankles, wrists, and elbows, and evidence of the use of blindfolds and gagging.

Police said they collected 28 videos from Ingram’s phone, including numerous videos of the child enduring a variety of abuse consistent with her physical injuries.

The child was removed from the care of the defendants after the investigation began and is living in the care of a guardian.

