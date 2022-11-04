Storm knocks out power to thousands in Portland metro area, school closures reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A storm moving through the Pacific Northwest has led to power outages and some school closures on Friday.

As of 7:45 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting 7,900 customers were without power. Pacific Power and Clark Public Utilities did not have any listed outages in the metro area at about the same time.

A large tree came down in a neighborhood near OHSU in southwest Portland early Friday morning. Crews responded to cleanup the mess.

Two schools in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District - Stafford Primary and Three Rivers Charter School - are closed Friday due to a power outage. No other school districts in the area have reported closures at this time.

The FOX 12 Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Friday due to an atmospheric river and strong cold front that will push through the area, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds.

