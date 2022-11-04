Teen reported missing in Vancouver found safe

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says a 16-year-old boy who was reported missing Thursday has been found.

Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu was considered endangered.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, police reported Shu made contact with his parents and was safely returned home. No other details were released by police.

