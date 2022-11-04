First Alert Traffic: US 30 closed both directions near Astoria
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - US 30 is closed in both directions about 5 miles east of Astoria due to a crash.
According to ODOT, the closure may last several hours, and there is no local detour available.
The latest FOX 12 First Alert Weather Forecast.
ODOT did not immediately disclose more details. FOX 12 is working to get more information. This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.