First Alert Traffic: US 30 closed both directions near Astoria

Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)(WLUC)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - US 30 is closed in both directions about 5 miles east of Astoria due to a crash.

According to ODOT, the closure may last several hours, and there is no local detour available.

The latest FOX 12 First Alert Weather Forecast.

ODOT did not immediately disclose more details. FOX 12 is working to get more information. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

OSP File Image
Crash on Highway 47 leaves Forest Grove man dead
Scene image
Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUII after passenger dies in Salem crash
Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder
Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder
Peter Zito, Jr and Donald Bartron
Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder