Vancouver police seek help finding missing, endangered teen

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old boy.

Tiger W. Shu was last seen leaving his home located in the 2700 block of Northeast 144th Court on Thursday at about 5 a.m. Police said Shu is considered endangered.

Shu was last seen wearing a black and yellow North Face jacket, black pants, black and yellow Nike shoes, and a back crossbody bag. Police said he may be attempting to take a bus or Amtrak to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Anyone with information about Shu’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and reference case number 2022-27675.

