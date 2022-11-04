Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with a decades old double murder.

Detectives arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss on Wednesday at his home in Aloha on two counts of second-degree murder. Criss is accused of killing Aloha High School students 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito Jr. in Oct. 1974.

Zito and Bartron were found dead in the parking lot of the Oak Hills Recreation Center on Oct. 3, 1974. The sheriff’s office said Bartron and Zito had been shot multiple times in the head with a .22 caliber gun.

According to the sheriff’s office, Criss was identified as a potential suspect shortly after the murders.

In Dec. 1974, then-Deputy Jim Spinden arrested Criss for theft and found he had an illegally concealed .22 caliber handgun in his car. The gun was returned to Criss after the theft case ended.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said no ballistic match could be made between the gun and the murders in Oak Hills.

Two years later, Criss, who was in the Army and assigned to Ft. Lewis in Washington, used the same gun to kill his commanding officer, Sgt. Jacob “Kim” Brown. Criss shot Brown multiple times in the head.

Brown’s murder was investigated and Criss ultimately pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to 35 years in Fort Leavenworth, although he was paroled and released in 1988.

In 2022, detectives submitted ballistic evidence to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The sheriff’s office said the ATF reported a presumptive match between evidence from the 1976 murder in Washington and the 1974 murders in Oak Hills. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab was able to confirm that match.

A Washington County grand jury indicted Criss on two counts of second-degree murder and he made his first court appearance on Thursday. He is currently being held in the Washington County Jail.

A sister of Zito spoke in court Thursday by phone.

“I believe in justice. It’s not going to bring my brother Peter back and it’s caused a huge heartbreak and division in my family for over 45 years,” she said. “This has been overwhelming for all of these years and there has to be proper closure.”

She went on to thank the detectives on the case for what she said was doing the best they can to serve justice.

The sheriff’s office said it would like to formally apologize to any relatives of Joseph Amir Wilson, who was arrested and charged for these murders just a few hours after they happened.

“Although the charges against Wilson were dropped in January 1975, it is clear Wilson was innocent and should never have been arrested,” the sheriff’s office said.

Wilson passed away in 2000 and to this point the sheriff’s office has not been able to identify or locate any surviving family members to make a personal, direct apology.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about Criss to call 503-846-2700.

