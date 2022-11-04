Wet and windy evening, calmer weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We have a very rough evening ahead as downpours mix with gusty southerly wind. The good news is that this “atmospheric river” won’t be lingering over our area for long. It’ll slide south into California tonight, leaving us with a much calmer weekend. Expect steady rain to change to light scattered showers between 9 p.m. and midnight, and at the same time the southerly wind will go to a light westerly breeze.

Saturday we’ll be in a cooler and showery weather pattern. Showers will come and go, with sunshine in between. The wind will be light southwest all day long. Snow showers fall in the mountains with a few inches of fresh accumulation.

A colder weather system moves inland late Saturday night and Sunday morning and that’ll give us a period of steady (and cold!) rain. We’ll stay in the 40s Sunday and the Cascades should pick up 5-10″ snow by the end of the day. Driving conditions over the mountain will just be the typical snow on the road at times. After a showers & sun mix sort of day Monday, we should dry out for a few days.

The airmass sliding in behind Monday’s showers will be the coolest so far this season. Highs stay in the 40s and we’ll finally see some much-delayed frost around the area. But some sunshine too! Typically outlying areas have frost in October and we get our first frost in the city in November.

