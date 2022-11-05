4 injured in crash north of Newberg, Hwy 99 closed

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Four people were injured in a crash that has closed Highway 99 north of Newberg on Saturday afternoon.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the crash on Highway 99 just north of Newberg. They said the highway is completely shut down while they work to rescue patients and clear the intersection.

Firefighters said three cars were involved the crash. One person was pulled from a car and taken to a hospital in serious condition. Three other patients were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A car caught fire in a crash on Highway 99 north of Newberg Saturday afternoon. (TVF&R)

A car fire caused by crash has also been extinguished.

There is no estimate of when the highway might reopen.

