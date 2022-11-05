Explosions, flames at electrical substation light up Portland night

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Reported explosions and a blazing fire at a Portland electrical substation near Mt. Tabor lit up the night on Friday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Shortly after 9 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a transformer problem at the intersection of Northeast 60th Avenue and Stark Street. While in route, they received further reports of fire and explosions at a substation at that intersection.

When they arrived, firefighters found “heavy” fire in and around the substation.

Because fighting electrical fires can be uniquely dangerous, the first crews parked their rigs to keep traffic away from the blaze, firefighters said. Then they searched the area for any signs the fire was spreading to nearby structures.

They decided the fire was only in the fenced area of the substation and posed little risk to surrounding homes and business. But fighting the fire was complicated by the substation being energized the whole time, and the flames being fed by oil from the transformer.

A PGE representative who lived nearby advised the commanding officer to let the fire burn until they had more resources on scene. Once PGE line operators arrived, they entered the substation with two firefighters to further asses the situation. They decided to use one water line to reduce the flames and extinguished the rest with chemical suppressants.

No surrounding structures were affected by the blaze, and there were no reported injuries.

Firefighters did not say if there was damage to the substation, the cause of the fire or if it was related to Friday power outages.

