Heavy rain and wind brings down trees, knocks out power in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friday’s wild weather left some Portland residents without power for much of the day. Trees fell and pulled down power lines in several areas blocking roadways and keeping clean-up crews busy into the evening hours.

In southeast Portland, near the intersection 11th Avenue and Lexington Street a large tree fell on top of a parked mini cooper. Jenny Wetzel says it happened about 7:30 a.m. when she and her kids were still asleep.

“The whole house shook, there was a boom and my first thought was that it was an earthquake,” Wetzel says.

After the loud boom, residents reported seeing a large flash of light. Laura Milner lives nearby and told FOX 12 “it’s a little scary because if it had gone a couple inches the other way my house would have been smashed.”

Business owners in the area say blocked roadways kept customers away and residents had to deal with the inconveniences of not having power, but thankfully no one in the neighborhood was hurt.

All should be back to normal before too long, but residents say they will miss the large tree that fell. They say it was an American Heritage tree, billed as the largest American Chestnut in the city.

Residents say tour groups would periodically come through the neighborhood to see the tree and marvel at its size.

One resident says the tree was beautiful and home to a bunch of crows and will be missed.

