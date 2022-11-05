Metzger man who raped 6-year-old, was stabbed by victim’s brother, gets 300 months in prison

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 30-year-old Metzger man was sentenced on Wednesday after he pled guilty to rape and sexual abuse of a 6-year-old girl, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Nimrod Garcia-Martinez was sentenced by Judge Beth Roberts to 300 months in prison for multiple counts of rape, sodomy and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.

According to the DA, after the victim told family members about the abuse, they confronted Garcia-Martinez. During that confrontation, the victim’s teenage brother stabbed the defendant with a knife multiple times, sending him to the hospital.

When the case was reported to police, images of sexual abuse were found on Garcia-Martinez’s phone, and the victim provided additional details about the abuse to experts at CARES Northwest, the DA said.

