Police: Man’s death in Lloyd Center parking lot ‘suspicious’

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:29 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a Lloyd Center parking lot on Friday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a welfare check in a parking lot in the 2200 block of the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, they found a man dead.

SEE ALSO: Metzger man who raped 6-year-old, was stabbed by victim’s brother, gets 300 months in prison

Due to the suspicious nature, homicide detectives responded and began investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0781 or detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0395.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Three cars were involved in a car that injured four Saturday afternoon north of Newberg.
4 injured in crash north of Newberg, Hwy 99 closed
Outdoor GPS 11/5, Part 1
Outdoor GPS 11/5, Part 1
KPTV file image
Vernonia woman dies in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Washington Co.
Portlanders deal with power outages as wintry weather knocks down trees
Portlanders deal with power outages as wintry weather knocks down trees