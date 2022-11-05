Police: Man’s death in Lloyd Center parking lot ‘suspicious’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead in a Lloyd Center parking lot on Friday night.

The Portland Police Bureau said just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a welfare check in a parking lot in the 2200 block of the Lloyd Center. When they arrived, they found a man dead.

Due to the suspicious nature, homicide detectives responded and began investigating. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to contact detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0781 or detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0395.

