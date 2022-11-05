Portland Roller Derby tournament returns despite power outages

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Friday’s power outages weren’t just having an impact on people inside their homes, but on some sports too.

A roller rink at Oaks Park was holding its first roller derby tournament in three years. For a long time, they were also out all things electricity. The issues began in the morning and rolled into the night.

“They said no electricity,” one roller derby player who goes by the name Glit said. “We did some dancing to keep ourselves energized and then played a fun game. That gets us excited to play again and ready to go.”

“We were losing hope,” Gruesome Gracey, another roller derby player, said, “because we found out that the point of no return was 4:30, but at 4:27,” she paused, “Boom! Lights are on and we’re ready to go.”

It wasn’t just a long and confusing wait on account of the weather either.

“This is the first big tournament since COVID,” Glit said.

“This tournament has not happened since 2019,” Sam, a roller derby official, said.

Gruesome Gracey said the long-awaited tournament attracted international teams to, “Portland! To play with the Rose City Rollers and all of the others that came here.”

Glit said it’s nice to be back, “because we haven’t seen them in years.”

Sam added, “this is way better than Zoom!”

The tournament is giving skaters the chance to compete and get back a sense of team spirit they’ve been missing.

“These are all of my best friends and stuff,” Glit said pointing at her teammates from Denver.

“We’re all here to have fun,” Gruesome Gracey said eyeing her Canadian teammates. “Okay cool, I hit you really hard,” she said laughing, “but I’m still going to pick you up if I can, or high-five you if it was awesome. It’s hard to describe. It’s roller skating and hitting people, you either love it or you don’t.”

The tournament will continue over the weekend and tickets are still available.

