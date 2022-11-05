Showers & Sunbreaks Today, Cooler & Wetter Sunday

Good morning! Our weather is finally calming down early on this Saturday as an atmospheric river and cold front depart the region. Steady rain is transitioning to scattered showers, which will be the main weather story today. If you plan to be outside & live west of the Cascades, be prepared for a shower at any time. It won’t rain all day long, but on & off showers are expected. We should catch sunbreaks in between the showers, so it’ll turn out to be a pretty nice day. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s across the metro area. Our weather will take another turn tonight as a Pacific low pressures system approaches the region. Rain will pick up along the coast tonight, and will spread inland early Sunday. This system won’t bring nearly as much moisture as Friday’s atmospheric river, but it’ll be pretty soggy out there. Expect fairly steady rain, with a transition to frequent showers between the mid morning & early afternoon. This weather system will usher in cooler air, so highs will only reach the mid 40s.

After a soggy day in the Cascades with high snow levels, conditions will turn more winter-like this weekend. Snow levels will hover around 3,000-3,500 feet today, with on & off snow showers at & above the passes. Due to the showery nature of the precipitation, we’ll only see minor snow accumulation today. Expect about 3-7 inches of new snow through this evening. Once our next weather system pushes in, snow will really start to pile up. A winter weather advisory goes into effect starting this morning at 10:00 A.M. for elevations above 3,000 feet, and is set to expire Sunday night. Tonight through Sunday will be our snowiest period in the Cascades, with about 8-14 inches of additional snow on the way. When all is said & done, we’ll have about 1-2 feet of fresh snow on the ground by Monday morning.

Our weather will continue to cool down as we head into next week, but it will also start to dry out. Monday should be our last day with showers. The remainder of the week will be chilly & dry. Expect highs to only reach the 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s & 30s. There will probably be several mornings with widespread frost & fog across our western valleys.

Have a great weekend!

