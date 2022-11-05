Vernonia woman dies in head-on crash on Hwy 26 in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Vernonia woman was killed in a head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday afternoon, Oregon State Police said.

OSP said at about 3:40 p.m. Friday, troopers responded to a two-car crash on U.S. 26 near milepost 53. When they arrived, they found two cars that had crashed head-on. They found one woman dead. She has been identified as 34-year-old Morgan Martin of Vernonia. The driver of the other car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers said they learned Martin was driving eastbound on Highway 26 when she drove into oncoming traffic and hit another car. They believe road conditions due to the heavy rainfall contributed to the crash.

