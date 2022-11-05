Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, no one was inside the home when it broke free from a marina on the Columbia River in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive.

After the owner was notified they began working with a contractor to re-secure the house.

Wind gusts on Friday were 30-40 mph at times as the cold front surged through the area. Trees and large branches fell in other parts of the Portland Metro. While wind gusts on the southwest side of Mt. Hood reached over 100 mph.

High Wind Warnings & Wind Advisories are posted for much of the Northwest. Be prepared for the possibility of power outages! Today is a good day to keep your devices charged. #PDX #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/GdOg9nyl0K — Jeff Forgeron (@WeatherJefe) November 4, 2022

The worst of the storm was expected to arrive between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday.

