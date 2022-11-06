Chilly rain Sunday, leftover showers Monday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a much calmer day across the region today. Many of us saw light showers mixed with sunbreaks, and it wasn’t nearly as wet out there. Rainfall totals were around a tenth of an inch or less around the metro area.

Showers will pick back up again overnight, and you can plan on a wet and chilly day Sunday. The rain looks fairly steady early in the morning, and we may get a brief dry break before another round of rain arrives around midday, eventually tapering off into showers Sunday night. This is a cooler system coming from the Gulf of Alaska, so high temperatures will cool down into the mid 40s.

Snow will start piling up in the Cascades, and a winter weather advisory will be in effect for areas above 3,000 feet from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. We could see an additional 8-12 inches of snow accumulate over the course of the day- and combined with breezy conditions (especially in the morning)- driving through the passes could get tricky.

We’ll see a few leftover showers on Monday, but then the rest of the week looks dry. Mornings will get very cold; overnight temperatures are expected in the 20s and 30s, and high temperatures will stay below 50 degrees through Saturday.

