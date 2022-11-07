17 arrested, ghost gun seized during Multnomah County crime reduction mission
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people and seized a ghost gun last Tuesday at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The arrests were the result of a public safety crime reduction mission in the area that has many 911 calls.
The mission occurred between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., a time span with the highest number of calls for service. The charges for those arrested included reckless endangerment, eluding on foot, and felon in possession of a firearm. The Department of Community Justice also arrested two people who violated their parole.
During the mission, deputies contacted a man who provided false information about his identity. The man ignored and resisted the commands of deputies. Deputies discovered that the man had a loaded firearm that did not have a traceable serial number, also known as a ghost gun. In the man’s backpack, deputies also found two magazines with a total of 30 rounds. They discovered that the man has warrants out for his arrest in Idaho and in Clackamas County.
This mission is part of a larger public safety strategy developed by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office called the Enhanced Public Safety Initiative which was launched in April 2022.
