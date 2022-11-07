PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17 people and seized a ghost gun last Tuesday at the Gateway Transit Center in Northeast Portland. The arrests were the result of a public safety crime reduction mission in the area that has many 911 calls.

The mission occurred between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., a time span with the highest number of calls for service. The charges for those arrested included reckless endangerment, eluding on foot, and felon in possession of a firearm. The Department of Community Justice also arrested two people who violated their parole.

During the mission, deputies contacted a man who provided false information about his identity. The man ignored and resisted the commands of deputies. Deputies discovered that the man had a loaded firearm that did not have a traceable serial number, also known as a ghost gun. In the man’s backpack, deputies also found two magazines with a total of 30 rounds. They discovered that the man has warrants out for his arrest in Idaho and in Clackamas County.

This mission is part of a larger public safety strategy developed by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office called the Enhanced Public Safety Initiative which was launched in April 2022.

17 arrested, ghost gun seized during Multnomah County crime reduction mission (MCSO)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.