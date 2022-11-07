Beaverton School District’s Clothes for Kids program asks for donations
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A community program is asking for donations of winter clothes to help kids in the area. Clothes for Kids, a program run by the Beaverton School District, provides free clothing to students from families with limited income.
As the weather gets colder, the program is in urgent need of items like winter coats, pants, underwear, socks and sneakers. Donations can be new or gently used and should be clean and school appropriate.
Donations can be dropped off at the Beaverton School District office at 16550 SW Merlo Rd. Donation bins are available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Financial donations can also be made online or in check. More information on their website.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.