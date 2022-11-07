Data shows many Oregon and Washington voters have not returned their ballots

A voter puts their ballot for Oregon's primary election into a Multnomah County collection box...
A voter puts their ballot for Oregon's primary election into a Multnomah County collection box in Portland, Ore., Tuesday May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:23 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Exactly 36% of Oregon voters have turned in their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections and nearly 32% of all Washington voters have returned their ballots, according to the Sec. of State’s offices for Washington and Oregon.

The Washington Sec. of State’s statistics were last updated on Friday evening and the Oregon Sec. of State’s statistics were last updated on Monday morning.

Voters in both states have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to return their completed ballots at a drop-off location for their vote to be counted.

Out of Oregon’s 2,996,644 registered voters, 1,080,052 had returned their ballots as of Monday morning.

In Washington 1,534,159 of the state’s 4,798,057 voters had returned their ballots by Friday.

For more on key elections in Oregon and Washington watch KPTV live on-air and follow our election results page (which goes live on Tuesday, Nov. 8).

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

