First Alert: Mt. Hood snowfall excites skiers, brings icy roads

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Snow continues to pile up in the cascades and elevations below 1,000 feet also saw some brief periods of snow mixture on Sunday.

People said they’re getting excited to start enjoying winter activities, but also that it was a good reminder to be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Many people came out to enjoy the fresh snow, including Anastasia Harhun and her family.

“We’re just playing snowball fight, building a snowman,” Harhun said.

Matthew Steigerwalt was out with friends.

“Me and some friends are going to backcountry ski up the one trail up to Timberline and ski down, get our first turns of the year in,” Steigerwalt said. “So we can bring the dogs who generally have a pretty good time when he wears his goggles.”

Tyler Koglin, however, was heading to John Day, he said.

“Which is even snowier than this,” Koglin said.

Several drivers at Government Camp said they made it to that point okay, but will be switching to traction tires very soon.

“I’m lucky enough to have the truck with a 4-wheel drive and it weighs enough,” Steigerwalt said.

“For sure we’re changing the tires for snow tires,” Harhun said.

Those who needed to get farther through the passes said they needed chains.

“They’ve been pretty good about paving the roads until you get to about here and then you start slipping and sliding,” Koglin said. “It’s definitely chains required past here.”

The resorts in the area weren’t open for the season quite yet, but said they could be opening very shortly.

Many people said they’ll be back as soon as they do.

“Can’t wait for everything to open, all the lifts, so we can come and snowboard and ski and teach out kids to ski, too,” Harhun said.

Meadows said they’ll assess on Monday and Tuesday and could be open for a preview day as soon as next week. Timberline said they have about 22 inches of base on the ground and will also evaluate conditions and plan to make an announcement Monday.

