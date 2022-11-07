Live: Heavy police presence in Southeast Portland near elementary school

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of police and emergency personnel units responded to a call near Harrison Park School on Southeast 83rd Avenue at around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The elementary school went on lockdown and parents received an automated phone call notification. Police reassured parents that the school is not involved but the incident is close enough to the school that the doors have been locked as a precaution.

The nearby Portland Community College campus also went into lockdown. FOX 12′s Debra Gil reported that a message over loudspeakers said “active threat,” and “stay inside.”

The streets in the area have been blocked off.

Parents of Harrison Park school kids received an automated phone alert that the school is on lockdown. Officers on scene tell me the school is NOT INVOLVED. It is precautionary. #Fox12Oregon — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) November 7, 2022

The Southeast campus of @PortlandCC is on lockdown. Loudspeakers with the message of “active threat and stay inside” can be heard. pic.twitter.com/7XrrLKwOq9 — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) November 7, 2022

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

