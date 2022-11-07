Live: Heavy police presence in Southeast Portland near elementary school

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:53 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of police and emergency personnel units responded to a call near Harrison Park School on Southeast 83rd Avenue at around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

The elementary school went on lockdown and parents received an automated phone call notification. Police reassured parents that the school is not involved but the incident is close enough to the school that the doors have been locked as a precaution.

The nearby Portland Community College campus also went into lockdown. FOX 12′s Debra Gil reported that a message over loudspeakers said “active threat,” and “stay inside.”

The streets in the area have been blocked off.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

