Man dies after being struck by vehicle on SR-500 in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died Sunday night after he was hit by a vehicle on State Route 500 in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. on westbound SR-500 near Northeast Andresen Road. WSP said a man walked into a lane from the center median and was hit by a Lexus LS 460 that was heading west.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus was not hurt and stayed at the scene. WSP said they are cooperating with the investigation and no charges have been filed.

