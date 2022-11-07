Mostly Cloudy and Cool With a Few Showers

We have a few showers passing through today, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool, high 47. Snowy conditions over the passes this morning. Tomorrow starts a streak of mostly dry weather. Plan on partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday and Thursday could produce some areas of morning fog and freezing temperatures. We may see some frost and even some slick surfaces on Wednesday and Thursday mornings. By the weekend clouds will be on the increase with a chance of late day showers on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.