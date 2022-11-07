One more wet, chilly day before some dry weather

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Models were spot on for metro area rainfall today. PDX had recorded around .60″ as of 6:30 p.m., but we’re expecting a few more scattered showers tonight before things taper off. Temperatures hovered in the low to mid 40s today, so it felt quite chilly with the rain.

At least 8 or 9 inches of snow have accumulated in the mountains so far. The winter storm warning continues for areas in the Cascades above 2,000 feet through 10 p.m. Hwy 26 around Government Camp looked mostly wet this afternoon, but Santiam Pass remains snow covered. Another 3-8 inches of snow are possible by Monday morning. Passes will likely be icy early on.

Some areas of the lowlands in the South Willamette Valley, foothills of the Cascades and portions of the Gorge saw some snowflakes as well on Sunday. Cold Arctic air will continue to drop our snow level down to about 500 feet tonight, so more lowland flurries are possible, but significant accumulation is not likely.

More chilly showers are expected in the western valleys Monday, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be quite as wet as today. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

Cooler-than-average temperatures continue this week, with low temperatures possibly dipping below freezing Wednesday and Thursday mornings. We could see patchy morning frost and fog those days. But, conditions will likely stay dry all the way through next weekend and we should see quite a bit of sunshine.

