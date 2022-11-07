Police: Man found shot inside crashed vehicle in Vancouver

kptv file image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM PST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured one person Sunday evening.

Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to what was initially reported as a crash in the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard. According to police, officers found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a man inside with a gunshot wound.

The 26-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

No additional details about the shooting have been released by police at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit and Safe Streets Task Force are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact police.

