These are the Pacific Northwest’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are your favorite Thanksgiving side dishes? According to one of the biggest grocery chains in the Pacific Northwest they are potatoes (of any kind), roasted vegetables, and cranberries (fresh or from a can).

(tcw-wafb)

The data comes from Fred Meyer and QFC ahead of one of their biggest food holidays of the year.

To make these favorite side dishes, Fred Meyer and QFC expect to sell:

Over 300,000 cans of cranberry sauce

Over 186,000 bags of fresh cranberries

Over 3 million pounds of potatoes

Over a million pounds of sweet potatoes

Fred Meyer Stores, based in Portland, Ore. are owned by Kroger and have 132 stores in four western states and employ more than 39,000 people in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

QFC, also a division of Kroger Co., is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington and operates 59 stores in Western Washington and in Portland, Ore.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.