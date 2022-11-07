Turning Drier Rest Of the Week

It’s been a cool and showery day in Portland, with much wetter weather to the south around Salem. Salem has picked up more than an inch of rain, while Portland is at just 0.10″! We’ll see a few more showers this evening, but later tonight we will be drying out and skies will begin clearing overnight.

Tomorrow morning, we expect to start with partly cloudy skies and some morning clouds, with a sunnier afternoon. There will also be areas of the metro that experience some frost tomorrow morning. Highs will only be in the mid 40s and expect breezy conditions through the day. Tomorrow also begins a period of much drier weather that looks to last through our 7-day forecast. Wednesday through Friday will remain mostly in the mid 40s and overnight lows will drop to around, or below, freezing. We will experience widespread frost in the mornings and overnight these days.

Temperatures look to be slightly warmer by the end of the weekend, right around 50 and the dry weather remains. We expect to see much more sunshine through the week with clouds at times, but we will remain cool, with highs and lows below average.

