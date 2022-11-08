$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A lucky Powerball player in Salem bought a $1 million winning ticket on Monday, according to the Oregon Lottery.

No other details, including the name of the lucky winner from Salem, has not yet been released by the Oregon Lottery.

Recently, a $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2 for last Wednesday’s drawing.

The jackpot for Monday night’s Powerball drawing was $2.04 billion. The winning numbers drawn were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. A winning ticket was purchased in southern California.

The $2.04 billion jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Powerball is a multi-state jackpot operated by 44 states, plus the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

The Oregon Lottery recommends that you always sign the back of your ticket to ensure you can claim any prize. In the event of winning a jackpot, players should consult with a trusted financial planner or similar professional to develop a plan for their winnings. Players also have a year to claim their prize.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned nearly $15 billion for economic development, public education, outdoor school, state parks, veteran services, and watershed enhancements. For more information on the Oregon Lottery visit www.oregonlottery.org.

