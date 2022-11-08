Clackamas County to delay 2nd round of election results until Wednesday night

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – After delayed results for ballots in Clackamas County in the May primary election, a Clackamas County spokesperson says results can be expected to be delayed again.

According to Clackamas County’s Public Information Officer Kimberly Webb, Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall will be delaying the second update of election results until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The initial update is set for right after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Webb told FOX 12 she doesn’t know why the elections office is scheduling updates in this manner but is hoping to get more information.

In May, Clackamas County Elections Office became the center of attention when defective barcodes on over 300,000 ballots caused a significant delay in primary results. Hall, who knew of the error in advance, opted not to take assistance in hand-duplicating the ballots from county commissioners and the state at the time of the discovery.

The delay saw protestors gather outside while election workers counted ballots by hand until the results were finalized 10 days later.

At this time, Clackamas County has not said how they expect the delay to effect statewide results on Tuesday night.

