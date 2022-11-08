Drying out, Chilly Days Ahead!

Good morning! It’s a mainly dry & chilly start to the day across northwest Oregon & southwest Washington. An area of low pressure offshore will drift southward today, which will pull the air from land to sea. This means a chilly east wind will set up across the metro area, with more of a northeast to southwest wind through the Willamette Valley. If you’re exposed to the mouth of the Gorge (east metro), be prepared for gusts in the ballpark of 30 mph. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s today, but it’ll feel like we’re in the 30s for much of the day. Bundle up!

We have some colder nights ahead as the wind settles down and the skies clear out. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and low 30s across our western valleys, likely bringing our first round of widespread frost. There could even be patchy freezing fog out there for more wind-sheltered locations. Aside from that, we have a lot of sunshine coming Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Our weather will more or less be on repeat through the rest of the week. We’ll have varying degrees of clouds, but there should be at least patchy morning frost each day through the weekend. Highs will range between the upper 40s and low 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and 30s. It’s going to feel more like December than mid November.

When can we expect our next round of rain? Maybe not for another week or longer. One computer model and its ensembles are suggesting a few showers could pass through on Sunday. However, the vast majority of models keep us dry through at least Monday. We have plenty of time to recover from the soaking rain, in case you need to rake some leaves or clear out your gutters.

Stay warm, and have a great Tuesday!

