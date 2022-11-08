Experts looking for answers after hiker finds dozens of dead geese in Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore (KPTV) - A sad sight, as one hiker discovered dozens of dead geese in the Fern Hill Wetlands of Forest Grove.

It’s a spot that Rick Johnson, who runs Pruitt’s Farm across the street from the area, says sees all kinds of avian wildlife.

“Thousands of geese. Thousands of ducks. A few eagles,” says Johnson.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says there could be a couple possible causes for the geese dying all at once, one of them being the Avian Flu which has recently been found in Salem. The ODFW says they are expecting to have a clearer answer this week as to what killed the animals.

As far as how many geese were spotted dead, Johnson says, “for the numbers here, that’s a small percentage. But if they all get sick, that could be a problem.”

It’s concerning for them, because if it does turn out the geese were ill, they don’t want the birds on their farm to catch what they got.

“I raise chickens for eggs,” Johnson said. “If it’s something contagious, that’s not good.”

He says he’s lucky that he’s never had to deal with illnesses like he’s seen across the country, because, “it can take out all of the chickens and other birds that you might have.”

