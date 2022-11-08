Frost and Sunny Start to Wednesday

Hopefully you enjoyed today’s sunshine, and temperatures even got slightly warmer than originally anticipated. We saw high temperatures climb into the low 50s for much of the metro area today. We have mostly clear skies out there, with some high clouds. Even those clouds will clear out tonight and we will have clear skies through the night. Winds will go calm tonight and temperatures overnight are expected to drop below freezing everywhere except the coast, so we will see our first widespread frost tomorrow morning.

It will be a cold start with that frost tomorrow morning, but we will see another sunny day. Winds will remain calm tomorrow and temperatures will likely climb into the upper 40s to right around 50 through the Willamette Valley. The dry conditions and frosty mornings could continue for a couple more days, with some more clouds through the day on Friday. Friday looks like there is the potential sometime late in the evening to early Saturday morning for a shower. Several models are showing a light shower around the this time, but this is the only possibility of wet weather in our forecast. Beyond this we will again see dry and mostly sunny skies.

The rest of the weekend and early next week will see temperatures in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. The cool weather is sticking around, but so are sunnier and drier skies.

